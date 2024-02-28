Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $40

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.76% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.30%. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:55 AM that Vertiv Reports Strong Fourth Quarter Results and Provides Full Year 2024 Outlook.

Fourth quarter net sales of $1,865 million, 13% higher than the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter organic orders up 23% from fourth quarter 2022. Record high $5.5 billion backlog at the end of fourth quarter 2023.

Over the last 12 months, VRT stock rose by 302.86%. The one-year Vertiv Holdings Co stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.11. The average equity rating for VRT stock is currently 1.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.29 billion, with 381.79 million shares outstanding and 356.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.69M shares, VRT stock reached a trading volume of 7054878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $66.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11.75 to $20, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on VRT stock. On April 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 29 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 3.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRT in the course of the last twelve months was 32.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.35.

VRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 24.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 89.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 302.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.13 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.04, while it was recorded at 62.50 for the last single week of trading, and 37.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vertiv Holdings Co Fundamentals:

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 1.74.

VRT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vertiv Holdings Co posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRT.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.