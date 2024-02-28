Veradigm Inc [MDRX] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $11

Veradigm Inc [NASDAQ: MDRX] loss -8.54% on the last trading session, reaching $7.60 price per share at the time. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Veradigm Provides Update on its Financial Restatement Process.

Expects Not to File Required Financial Statements by Nasdaq’s February 27, 2024 Deadline.

Working Diligently to File Required Financial Statements and Restore Listing.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, MDRX reached a trading volume of 14926110 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Veradigm Inc [MDRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDRX shares is $13.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Veradigm Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Veradigm Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Stephens analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on MDRX stock. On February 01, 2023, analysts increased their price target for MDRX shares from 17 to 18.50.

Trading performance analysis for MDRX stock

Veradigm Inc [MDRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, MDRX shares dropped by -19.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.80 for Veradigm Inc [MDRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 8.17 for the last single week of trading, and 11.86 for the last 200 days.

Veradigm Inc [MDRX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Veradigm Inc posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 146.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDRX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Veradigm Inc [MDRX]

