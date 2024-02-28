UBS slashes price target on Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] – find out why.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [NASDAQ: URBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.34%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales and Strong Earnings Growth.

For the three months ended January 31, 2024, adjusted net income was $65.7 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.69. For the year ended January 31, 2024, adjusted net income was $306.7 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $3.25. Adjusted net income and earnings per diluted share for the three months and year ended January 31, 2024, excludes store impairment and lease abandonment charges, an asset impairment charge and a change in revenue recognition method for Nuuly. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release.

Over the last 12 months, URBN stock rose by 75.59%. The one-year Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.09. The average equity rating for URBN stock is currently 2.73, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.38 billion, with 92.18 million shares outstanding and 58.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, URBN stock reached a trading volume of 3901235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URBN shares is $41.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $42 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2024, representing the official price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. stock. On September 25, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for URBN shares from 42 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Urban Outfitters, Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for URBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for URBN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.73.

URBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.34. With this latest performance, URBN shares gained by 21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.96 for Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.38, while it was recorded at 45.11 for the last single week of trading, and 34.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Urban Outfitters, Inc. Fundamentals:

Urban Outfitters, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

URBN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Urban Outfitters, Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for URBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Urban Outfitters, Inc. go to 27.50%.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. [URBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of URBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in URBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in URBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.