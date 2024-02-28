Stellantis N.V [STLA] moved down -0.04: Why It’s Important

Stellantis N.V [NYSE: STLA] closed the trading session at $26.16. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Media Advisory: Dodge to Introduce All-new, Next-generation Dodge Charger, Three Teasers To Be Released Ahead of Official Debut.

The smoke will clear on March 5 — that’s the date Dodge has set to electrify performance lovers around the word with the reveal of the brand’s all-new, groundbreaking Dodge Charger muscle car.

The global debut of the next era of Dodge muscle can be viewed online at dodge.com on March 5, 2024, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.18 percent and weekly performance of 2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 43.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.46M shares, STLA reached to a volume of 4587834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Stellantis N.V [STLA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLA shares is $28.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLA stock is a recommendation set at 1.58. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn Atlantic raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2024, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

STLA stock trade performance evaluation

Stellantis N.V [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.99. With this latest performance, STLA shares gained by 23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Stellantis N.V [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.24, while it was recorded at 26.15 for the last single week of trading, and 19.79 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Stellantis N.V’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Stellantis N.V [STLA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V go to -6.45%.

Stellantis N.V [STLA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STLA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STLA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.