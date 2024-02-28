Southern Company [SO] Revenue clocked in at $25.25 billion, down -5.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Southern Company [NYSE: SO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.87%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 2:15 PM that Southern Company Ranks First Among Utilities in Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2024.

Southern Company ranks as the No. 1 most-admired electric and gas utility worldwide according to Fortune magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies list for 2024. A ranking of the world’s most respected and reputable companies, the list is based on a survey of more than 3,700 executives, directors and financial analysts.

“It is an honor to be named the most-admired electric and gas utility by Fortune magazine,” said Chris Womack, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Company. “This ranking is a recognition of the 27,000 Southern Company system employees who provide exceptional service each day as we deliver clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy solutions for the benefit of our customers and communities.”.

Over the last 12 months, SO stock rose by 2.94%. The one-year Southern Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.73. The average equity rating for SO stock is currently 2.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $72.51 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.09 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.63M shares, SO stock reached a trading volume of 4146844 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Company [SO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SO shares is $74.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SO stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Southern Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Southern Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on SO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Company is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

SO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Company [SO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, SO shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Southern Company [SO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.21, while it was recorded at 67.08 for the last single week of trading, and 69.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Company Fundamentals:

Southern Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.53 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

SO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southern Company posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Company go to 7.30%.

Southern Company [SO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.