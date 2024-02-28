Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] Revenue clocked in at $8.95 billion, down -13.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: SIRI] price plunged by -0.63 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that SiriusXM Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Operating and Financial Results.

SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) today reported operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

The company will also host a live webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Barry. The live webcast can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of SiriusXM’s website at https://investor.siriusxm.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website after the call for a limited time.

The one-year SIRI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.86. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 3.15, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group raised their target price from $4.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $6, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.39.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.46. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.10 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.22, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

SIRI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sirius XM Holdings Inc posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc go to 7.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc [SIRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SIRI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SIRI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.