Sabre Corp [SABR] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.67. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Duluth Travel signs new GDS agreement with Sabre to help serve Federal Government Agencies.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, today announced a new multi-year agreement with Duluth Travel, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned travel management company and a leader in the Government travel sector. The new agreement will enable Duluth travel to access the robust travel content in the Sabre travel marketplace, helping to drive efficiencies and support its revenue growth goals.

“We are thrilled to be a Sabre partner and we look forward to tremendous growth over the next few years,” said Arthur Salus, CEO, Duluth Travel.

Sabre Corp stock has also loss -3.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SABR stock has declined by -30.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.06% and lost -39.32% year-on date.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.01 billion, with 379.57 million shares outstanding and 355.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 4758313 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corp [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $4.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $3.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Sabre Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SABR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -40.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.39 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.09, while it was recorded at 2.76 for the last single week of trading, and 4.01 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.27 and a Current Ratio set at 1.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sabre Corp [SABR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 21.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.