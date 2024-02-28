Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] Revenue clocked in at $11.30 billion, up 59.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Qurate Retail Inc [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price surged by 5.26 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Stacy Bowe Appointed President of Multiplatform Video Commerce Retailer HSN.

Former QVC Chief Merchandising Officer with more than 25 years of extensive retail experience in multichannel and omnichannel to drive brand differentiation for HSN .

Qurate Retail Group SM, part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP), today announced the appointment of Stacy Bowe to President, HSN. She most recently held the position of Chief Merchandising Officer, QVC US. Bowe will report to Qurate Retail, Inc., President and CEO David L. Rawlinson II and will be a member of the company’s executive leadership team.

The one-year QRTEA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -47.37. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $0.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for QRTEA in the course of the last twelve months was 1.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.67. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 62.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.72 for Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9262, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8292 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc Fundamentals:

Qurate Retail Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

QRTEA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Qurate Retail Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -129.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc go to -11.60%.

Qurate Retail Inc [QRTEA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in QRTEA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in QRTEA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.