Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] Stock trading around $6.37 per share: What’s Next?

Pyxis Oncology Inc [NASDAQ: PYXS] price surged by 33.26 percent to reach at $1.59. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Pyxis Oncology Announces $50 Million Private Placement.

The financing included participation from new and existing institutional investors, including Deep Track Capital, Ridgeback Capital Investments L.P., Blue Owl Healthcare Opportunities, Laurion Capital Management, and StemPoint Capital L.P.

The one-year PYXS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.53. The average equity rating for PYXS stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYXS shares is $7.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYXS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Pyxis Oncology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Pyxis Oncology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on PYXS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pyxis Oncology Inc is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

PYXS Stock Performance Analysis:

Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.74. With this latest performance, PYXS shares gained by 61.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 181.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYXS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.13 for Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 2.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pyxis Oncology Inc Fundamentals:

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.91 and a Current Ratio set at 4.91.

PYXS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pyxis Oncology Inc posted -1.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYXS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pyxis Oncology Inc go to 34.60%.

Pyxis Oncology Inc [PYXS] Institutonal Ownership Details

