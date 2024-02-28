Northland Capital slashes price target on Twilio Inc [TWLO] – find out why.

Twilio Inc [NYSE: TWLO] closed the trading session at $57.76. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Twilio Report Reveals Customer Data Platforms are a Critical Foundation for AI-Driven Customer Insights.

Fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report shows embracing CDPs that are interoperable with data warehouses is key to capitalizing on AI.

Businesses are integrating customer data platforms with AI and analytics to personalize customer experiences and drive business success, according to a new report from Twilio Segment (NYSE: TWLO). The fifth annual Customer Data Platform Report, which reflects the findings of anonymized usage data from Twilio Segment’s 25,000+ customers, finds that businesses are prioritizing data quality to harness the power of AI and quickly act on nuanced customer insights.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -23.87 percent and weekly performance of 1.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.27M shares, TWLO reached to a volume of 4492961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Twilio Inc [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $72.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Twilio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities dropped their target price from $62 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2024, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $82, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on TWLO stock. On December 13, 2023, analysts increased their price target for TWLO shares from 70 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 22.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.24.

TWLO stock trade performance evaluation

Twilio Inc [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, TWLO shares dropped by -19.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.04 for Twilio Inc [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.41, while it was recorded at 57.26 for the last single week of trading, and 63.36 for the last 200 days.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Twilio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.24 and a Current Ratio set at 6.64.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Twilio Inc [TWLO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twilio Inc posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 123.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc go to 30.30%.

Twilio Inc [TWLO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.