Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain 17.56% so far this year. What now?

Nordstrom, Inc. [NYSE: JWN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.43%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results on March 5.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will provide a business update and discuss the company’s fourth quarter financial results along with the 2024 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 5, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. EST:.

Over the last 12 months, JWN stock rose by 12.97%. The one-year Nordstrom, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.97. The average equity rating for JWN stock is currently 3.05, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, JWN stock reached a trading volume of 4091140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $16.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Nordstrom, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom, Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.29.

JWN Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.43. With this latest performance, JWN shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.80, while it was recorded at 20.63 for the last single week of trading, and 17.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordstrom, Inc. Fundamentals:

Nordstrom, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JWN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nordstrom, Inc. posted 0.74/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom, Inc. go to 6.80%.

Nordstrom, Inc. [JWN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.