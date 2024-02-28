Market Analysts see Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc [NASDAQ: TWKS] slipped around -1.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $3.28 at the close of the session, down -28.85%. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:17 AM that Thoughtworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Fourth quarter revenues of $252.4 million and full year revenues of $1,126.8 million.

Provides guidance for the full year and first quarter of 2024.

Compared to the average trading volume of 647.93K shares, TWKS reached a trading volume of 4861114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWKS shares is $4.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Thoughtworks Holding Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TWKS stock. On August 09, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TWKS shares from 10 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thoughtworks Holding Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

How has TWKS stock performed recently?

Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.07. With this latest performance, TWKS shares dropped by -33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.90 for Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.60, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Thoughtworks Holding Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Thoughtworks Holding Inc posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thoughtworks Holding Inc go to -3.20%.

Insider trade positions for Thoughtworks Holding Inc [TWKS]

The top three institutional holders of TWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TWKS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TWKS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.