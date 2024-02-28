Market Analysts see Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] gaining to $0.50. Time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [AMEX: SENS] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -4.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.67. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 29, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2023 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 3711982, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4414177 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Senseonics Holdings Inc stands at 8.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.12%.

The market cap for SENS stock reached $353.95 million, with 479.64 million shares outstanding and 464.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, SENS reached a trading volume of 4414177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $1.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on SENS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has SENS stock performed recently?

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.08 for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5850, while it was recorded at 0.6963 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6396 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Senseonics Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.88 and a Current Ratio set at 8.45.

Earnings analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS.

Insider trade positions for Senseonics Holdings Inc [SENS]

The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SENS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.