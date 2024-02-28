Market Analysts see Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gaining to $44. Time to buy?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 5.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.30. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Affirm Reports Second Fiscal Quarter 2024 Results.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023. The results, which include a shareholder letter furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, can be found in the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com.

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7844474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc stands at 4.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.69%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $12.07 billion, with 307.06 million shares outstanding and 243.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.19M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 7844474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $37.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $15 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9.50 to $30, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 2.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFRM in the course of the last twelve months was 367.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.22.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.45. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -4.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 200.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.12 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.10, while it was recorded at 37.53 for the last single week of trading, and 25.66 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.22 and a Current Ratio set at 12.22.

Earnings analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Affirm Holdings Inc posted -0.69/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.92/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.