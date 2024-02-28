Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] Revenue clocked in at $86.38 billion, up 5.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [NYSE: LOW] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $235.39. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM that LOWE’S REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2023 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS.

— Comparable Sales Decreased 6.2%; Diluted EPS of $1.77—.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5067154 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.02%.

The market cap for LOW stock reached $135.38 billion, with 575.11 million shares outstanding and 574.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, LOW reached a trading volume of 5067154 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $241.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 22, 2024, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $240, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on LOW stock. On November 22, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LOW shares from 225 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.14.

How has LOW stock performed recently?

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, LOW shares gained by 11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.08, while it was recorded at 231.51 for the last single week of trading, and 214.53 for the last 200 days.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Lowe’s Cos., Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings analysis for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lowe’s Cos., Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. go to 4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Lowe’s Cos., Inc. [LOW]

The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LOW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LOW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.