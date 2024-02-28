Irobot Corp [IRBT] Stock trading around $11.78 per share: What’s Next?

Irobot Corp [NASDAQ: IRBT] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $11.78. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:30 PM that iRobot Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results.

Provides Annual Guidance for 2024.

iRobot Corp. (NASDAQ: IRBT), a leader in consumer robots, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 30, 2023.

Irobot Corp stock has also loss -4.23% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IRBT stock has declined by -71.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.88% and lost -69.56% year-on date.

The market cap for IRBT stock reached $328.31 million, with 27.42 million shares outstanding and 26.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, IRBT reached a trading volume of 7401338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Irobot Corp [IRBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRBT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Irobot Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Irobot Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on IRBT stock. On February 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IRBT shares from 101 to 166.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Irobot Corp is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

IRBT stock trade performance evaluation

Irobot Corp [IRBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.23. With this latest performance, IRBT shares dropped by -30.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.80 for Irobot Corp [IRBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.92, while it was recorded at 11.91 for the last single week of trading, and 34.61 for the last 200 days.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Irobot Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.09 and a Current Ratio set at 1.62.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Irobot Corp [IRBT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Irobot Corp posted -1.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -26.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Irobot Corp go to 29.00%.

Irobot Corp [IRBT]: Institutional Ownership

