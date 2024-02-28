Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] is 42.45% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [NASDAQ: IINN] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.51. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:02 AM that Inspira™ To Host Conference Call to Discuss Investor Presentation and Announce Next Major Milestone.

Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a breakthrough medical technology company, announced today that the Company President, Director and co-founder, Mr. Joe Hayon, will present an Investor Presentation and announce the Company’s next major milestone. The conference call is to be held at 9:00am Eastern Time on Monday, March 4, 2024.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd stock has also gained 31.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IINN stock has inclined by 30.17% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.15% and gained 42.45% year-on date.

The market cap for IINN stock reached $23.63 million, with 15.65 million shares outstanding and 14.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, IINN reached a trading volume of 4157766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IINN shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IINN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

IINN stock trade performance evaluation

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.30. With this latest performance, IINN shares gained by 60.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IINN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0189, while it was recorded at 1.3220 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2671 for the last 200 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.34 and a Current Ratio set at 3.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IINN.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd [IINN]: Institutional Ownership

