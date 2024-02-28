H.C. Wainwright lifts Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sana Biotechnology Inc [NASDAQ: SANA] jumped around 1.49 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.94 at the close of the session, up 17.63%. The company report on February 13, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Sana Biotechnology Announces Publication of Preclinical Diabetes Data in Cell Stem Cell Demonstrating Insulin Independence Following Transplantation of Hypoimmune Allogeneic Primary Islet Cells Without Immunosuppression in a Diabetic NHP.

Transplant of HIP-modified pancreatic islet cells provided lasting glucose control in a fully immunocompetent non-human primate (NHP), enabling the achievement of exogenous insulin independence without immunosuppression for six month study duration.

Administration of anti-CD47 antibody after six months demonstrated the principle of graft ablation and a potential safety strategy.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.26M shares, SANA reached a trading volume of 4354825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SANA shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SANA stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Sana Biotechnology Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Sana Biotechnology Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on SANA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sana Biotechnology Inc is set at 0.71 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

How has SANA stock performed recently?

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.11. With this latest performance, SANA shares gained by 81.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 82.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 164.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SANA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.19 for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 8.55 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sana Biotechnology Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.19.

Earnings analysis for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sana Biotechnology Inc posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SANA.

Insider trade positions for Sana Biotechnology Inc [SANA]

