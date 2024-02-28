For VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO], Analyst sees a rise to $11. What next?

VIZIO Holding Corp [NYSE: VZIO] gained 1.38% or 0.15 points to close at $11.00 with a heavy trading volume of 4486226 shares. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 4:05 PM that VIZIO Holding Corp. Reports Q4 2023 Financial Results.

Platform+ net revenue increased 28% year-over-year (YoY) to $174.2 million.

The daily chart for VZIO points out that the company has recorded 96.78% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, VZIO reached to a volume of 4486226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZIO shares is $10.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for VIZIO Holding Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2023, representing the official price target for VIZIO Holding Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VZIO stock. On March 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VZIO shares from 20 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VIZIO Holding Corp is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZIO in the course of the last twelve months was 776.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

Trading performance analysis for VZIO stock

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.72. With this latest performance, VZIO shares gained by 52.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.27 for VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.01, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 6.80 for the last 200 days.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

VIZIO Holding Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 1.61.

VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VIZIO Holding Corp posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZIO.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VIZIO Holding Corp [VZIO]

The top three institutional holders of VZIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VZIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VZIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.