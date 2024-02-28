For Exelon Corp. [EXC], Analyst sees a rise to $39. What next?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] plunged by -$0.5 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $35.63. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Delmarva Power and the Arbor Day Foundation Provide Free Trees for Energy-Efficient Living.

Company to make 600 trees available to residential customers, in turn reducing costs, improving energy efficiency and furthering sustainability.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Delmarva Power customers can now request a free tree to plant at their home as part of the company’s partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees program. Residential customers can reserve a complimentary tree on a first-come, first-served basis and reap the energy-saving benefits that trees provide.

Exelon Corp. stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EXC stock has declined by -8.31% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.10% and lost -0.75% year-on date.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $35.61 billion, with 999.00 million shares outstanding and 997.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 6914369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2024, representing the official price target for Exelon Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $37, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On December 18, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 45 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 2.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 35.75 for the last single week of trading, and 38.90 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.73 and a Current Ratio set at 0.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.