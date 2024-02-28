For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF], Analyst sees a drop to $20. What next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] price surged by 2.27 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Cleveland-Cliffs to Idle Weirton Tinplate Facility Following Unfavorable ITC Ruling.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today that it will be indefinitely idling its tinplate production plant located in Weirton, West Virginia in April 2024. The need to idle the Weirton plant is a direct result of the unanimous decision issued by all four members of the International Trade Commission (ITC) negating the implementation of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on tin mill products calculated by the Department of Commerce. A WARN notice is being issued today to approximately 900 impacted employees. These employees will be provided relocation opportunities to work at other Cliffs’ facilities and/or severance packages.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

In January 2023, Cleveland-Cliffs and co-petitioners the United Steelworkers (USW) filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions related to unfairly traded tin and chromium coated sheet steel products. After finding evidence of dumping and subsidization, on January 5, 2024, the Department of Commerce announced duties on four countries, including Canada, China, Germany and South Korea. However, on February 6, 2024, the ITC unanimously rejected these tariffs.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.39. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc stock. On January 12, 2024, analysts increased their price target for CLF shares from 19 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.62.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.77. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 12.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.98 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.51, while it was recorded at 20.15 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc Fundamentals:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.62 and a Current Ratio set at 1.89.

CLF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.