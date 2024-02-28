For Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH], Analyst sees a rise to $65. What next?

Celsius Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: CELH] gained 2.99% on the last trading session, reaching $67.52 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Celsius Holdings, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, before markets open. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET, to discuss the financial results and lead a question-and-answer session.

Participants may join the conference call by dialing 877-709-8150 (domestic) or +1 201-689-8354 (international). Alternatively, participants may join using the webcast link https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=gvxb9rgY.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CELH reached a trading volume of 7431846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELH shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELH stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Celsius Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Celsius Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $217, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on CELH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celsius Holdings Inc is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 73.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CELH in the course of the last twelve months was 280.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.99.

Trading performance analysis for CELH stock

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.23. With this latest performance, CELH shares gained by 28.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.62 for Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.51, while it was recorded at 64.49 for the last single week of trading, and 53.88 for the last 200 days.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Celsius Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.99 and a Current Ratio set at 3.58.

Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celsius Holdings Inc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELH.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Celsius Holdings Inc [CELH]

The top three institutional holders of CELH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CELH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CELH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.