Dynatrace Inc [DT] Stock trading around $48.97 per share: What’s Next?

Dynatrace Inc [NYSE: DT] slipped around -0.56 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $48.97 at the close of the session, down -1.13%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that its executives will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 5th at 3:35pm ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 5289853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $64.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2024, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 42.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -15.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.25 for Dynatrace Inc [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.01, while it was recorded at 49.52 for the last single week of trading, and 50.90 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dynatrace Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynatrace Inc posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc [DT]

The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.