Cyngn Inc [CYN] Is Currently -8.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cyngn Inc [NASDAQ: CYN] price plunged by -8.56 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Cyngn Announces Date for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results.

Cyngn, Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN) will announce its 2023 fourth quarter and year-end financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023, on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, after the close of market.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The financial results will be available on the Cyngn website under “News & Events” at https://investors.cyngn.com/. The Company will not host an earnings call.

The one-year CYN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.96. The average equity rating for CYN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyngn Inc [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $2.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

CYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyngn Inc [CYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.78. With this latest performance, CYN shares dropped by -29.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Cyngn Inc [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1702, while it was recorded at 0.1990 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4992 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyngn Inc Fundamentals:

Cyngn Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.38 and a Current Ratio set at 6.38.

CYN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cyngn Inc posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYN.

Cyngn Inc [CYN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.