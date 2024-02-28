BofA Securities lifts Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gerdau S.A. ADR [NYSE: GGB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.59% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.93%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 7:52 AM that GERDAU S.A. – CONSOLIDATED INFORMATION.

Over the last 12 months, GGB stock dropped by -12.33%. The one-year Gerdau S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.9. The average equity rating for GGB stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.00 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, GGB stock reached a trading volume of 4746993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GGB shares is $5.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GGB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Gerdau S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $7 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Gerdau S.A. ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.10, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on GGB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gerdau S.A. ADR is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for GGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for GGB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

GGB Stock Performance Analysis:

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, GGB shares dropped by -2.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.42 for Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.46, while it was recorded at 4.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gerdau S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Gerdau S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 2.59.

GGB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gerdau S.A. ADR posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gerdau S.A. ADR go to -3.46%.

Gerdau S.A. ADR [GGB] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GGB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GGB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GGB stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.