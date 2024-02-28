Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] Stock trading around $10.31 per share: What’s Next?

Bilibili Inc ADR [NASDAQ: BILI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.78% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.08%. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 5:00 AM that Bilibili Inc. Announces Repurchase Right Notification for 1.375% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026.

As required by rules of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), the Company will file a Tender Offer Statement on Schedule TO today. In addition, documents specifying the terms, conditions, and procedures for exercising the Repurchase Right will be available through the Depository Trust Company and the paying agent, which is Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas. None of the Company, its board of directors, or its employees has made or is making any representation or recommendation to any holder as to whether to exercise or refrain from exercising the Repurchase Right.

Over the last 12 months, BILI stock dropped by -49.63%. The one-year Bilibili Inc ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.95. The average equity rating for BILI stock is currently 1.98, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.34 billion, with 324.27 million shares outstanding and 324.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.54M shares, BILI stock reached a trading volume of 4229140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $15.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.98. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $22 to $13.20. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc ADR stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $10, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc ADR is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.20.

BILI Stock Performance Analysis:

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, BILI shares gained by 7.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.79 for Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.43, while it was recorded at 10.21 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bilibili Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Bilibili Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

BILI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bilibili Inc ADR posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BILI.

Bilibili Inc ADR [BILI] Institutonal Ownership Details

