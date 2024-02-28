Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] Stock trading around $66.33 per share: What’s Next?

Astrazeneca plc ADR [NASDAQ: AZN] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $66.33. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Alexion Canada Raises Awareness for Rare Diseases Through International colourUp4RARE Campaign.

In recognition of Rare Disease Day on February 29, Alexion welcomes people across the country to join the international colourUp4RARE challenge and learn more about the impact of rare diseases on an estimated three million Canadian families.

Alexion Pharma Canada Corp., AstraZeneca’s Rare Disease group, is marking Rare Disease Day on February 29 by launching colourUp4RARE. The international campaign aims to raise awareness of how to improve quality of life of people living with rare diseases in Canada, and around the world.

Astrazeneca plc ADR stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AZN stock has inclined by 2.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.81% and lost -1.51% year-on date.

The market cap for AZN stock reached $205.65 billion, with 3.10 billion shares outstanding and 3.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, AZN reached a trading volume of 4225895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZN shares is $78.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Astrazeneca plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2024, representing the official price target for Astrazeneca plc ADR stock. On January 03, 2024, analysts decreased their price target for AZN shares from 78.50 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Astrazeneca plc ADR is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZN in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

AZN stock trade performance evaluation

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, AZN shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.26, while it was recorded at 65.46 for the last single week of trading, and 67.74 for the last 200 days.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Astrazeneca plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Astrazeneca plc ADR posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Astrazeneca plc ADR go to 13.10%.

Astrazeneca plc ADR [AZN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.