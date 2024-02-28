AdaptHealth Corp [AHCO] Is Currently 31.06 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

AdaptHealth Corp [NASDAQ: AHCO] price surged by 31.06 percent to reach at $2.37. The company report on February 27, 2024 at 7:00 AM that AdaptHealth Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results and Provides Initial 2024 Outlook.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) (“AdaptHealth” or the “Company”), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.

The one-year AHCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.85. The average equity rating for AHCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AdaptHealth Corp [AHCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHCO shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AdaptHealth Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $9.50 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2023, representing the official price target for AdaptHealth Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on AHCO stock. On May 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AHCO shares from 28 to 11.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AdaptHealth Corp is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for AHCO in the course of the last twelve months was 9.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

AHCO Stock Performance Analysis:

AdaptHealth Corp [AHCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.12. With this latest performance, AHCO shares gained by 41.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.54 for AdaptHealth Corp [AHCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.28, while it was recorded at 7.95 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AdaptHealth Corp Fundamentals:

AdaptHealth Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.21.

AHCO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AdaptHealth Corp posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.28/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -107.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AHCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AdaptHealth Corp go to 23.95%.

AdaptHealth Corp [AHCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AHCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AHCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AHCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.