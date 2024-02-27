why Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.94

Baytex Energy Corp [NYSE: BTE] gained 1.18% or 0.04 points to close at $3.44 with a heavy trading volume of 5985014 shares. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results to be Held on February 29, 2024.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2024) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial operating results after the close of markets on Wednesday February 28, 2024. A conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday February 29, 2024 to discuss the results:.

The daily chart for BTE points out that the company has recorded -9.71% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.40M shares, BTE reached to a volume of 5985014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $4.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Baytex Energy Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2023, representing the official price target for Baytex Energy Corp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 21.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for BTE stock

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, BTE shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.39 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Baytex Energy Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.77.

Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Baytex Energy Corp posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 370.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp go to 18.20%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Baytex Energy Corp [BTE]

The top three institutional holders of BTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BTE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BTE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.