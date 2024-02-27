Wall Street Analyst Upgrade HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. What else is Wall St. saying

HashiCorp Inc [NASDAQ: HCP] gained 14.01% on the last trading session, reaching $25.22 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM that HashiCorp to announce fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 financial results Mar. 5, 2024.

In conjunction with this announcement, HashiCorp will host a conference call Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2024 at 2 p.m. Pacific to discuss HashiCorp’s financial results and financial guidance. The live conference call may be accessed by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN that can be used to access the call. A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on HashiCorp’s investor relations site at ir.hashicorp.com.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, HCP reached a trading volume of 5688566 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HashiCorp Inc [HCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCP shares is $26.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for HashiCorp Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-27-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $36 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2023, representing the official price target for HashiCorp Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $23, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on HCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HashiCorp Inc is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.42.

Trading performance analysis for HCP stock

HashiCorp Inc [HCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.59. With this latest performance, HCP shares gained by 12.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.65 for HashiCorp Inc [HCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.90, while it was recorded at 22.84 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HashiCorp Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

HashiCorp Inc [HCP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HashiCorp Inc posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 68.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at HashiCorp Inc [HCP]

