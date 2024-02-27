VICI Properties Inc [VICI] moved down -1.66: Why It’s Important

VICI Properties Inc [NYSE: VICI] loss -1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $29.55 price per share at the time. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 4:15 PM that VICI Properties Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results.

– Announced Nearly $2 Billion in Capital Commitments in 2023 and Deployed Capital Every Month -.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

– Made First International Investments and Expanded into New Experiential Categories -.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.37M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7203013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $36.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2023, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on VICI stock. On July 05, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for VICI shares from 39 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.15.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.05 for VICI Properties Inc [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.75, while it was recorded at 29.70 for the last single week of trading, and 30.49 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, VICI Properties Inc posted 0.52/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc go to 6.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at VICI Properties Inc [VICI]

The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VICI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.