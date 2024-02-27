UiPath Inc [PATH] Stock trading around $24.01 per share: What’s Next?

UiPath Inc [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 2.91 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.01. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UiPath to Exhibit AI-powered Automation Solutions for Healthcare Industry at ViVE 2024 Conference.

UiPath to highlight pre-packaged automation accelerators for common industry practices at booth #1424.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced it is exhibiting at the ViVE 2024 conference in Los Angeles from February 25–28, 2024 to showcase how AI-powered automation is empowering healthcare provider and payer organizations through more accurate and faster processes. The Company will exhibit its AI-powered enterprise automation platform at booth #1424 and UiPath Senior Industry Practice Director Paul Torrey will present on stage on Monday, February 26 at 3:15 pm PST on how healthcare organizations can take advantage of UiPath Gen AI solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8661976 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc stands at 3.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.45%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $13.59 billion, with 474.16 million shares outstanding and 430.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.89M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 8661976 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $24.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.19. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for UiPath Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 02, 2024, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PATH in the course of the last twelve months was 56.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.77.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.81. With this latest performance, PATH shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for UiPath Inc [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.92, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

UiPath Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.77 and a Current Ratio set at 3.77.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc [PATH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UiPath Inc posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 150.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc go to 46.20%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc [PATH]

The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PATH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PATH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.