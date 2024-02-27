Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [NASDAQ: ERIC] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $5.46. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 8:30 AM that KDDI Web Communications Launches Vonage Communications APIs to Strengthen Customer Engagement in Japan.

KDDI Web Communications Inc. has announced its partnership with Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation and a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), to bring Vonage Communications APIs to customers in Japan, starting today.

With Vonage’s Communications APIs, businesses in Japan can bring new communications capabilities to customers such as online calling and two-way messaging, to build better connections and deeper engagement. In addition, security can be enhanced with simple, seamless two-factor authentication powered by the Verify API, while Vonage’s conversational commerce application, powered by Jumper.ai, enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock has also gained 2.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ERIC stock has inclined by 10.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.08% and lost -13.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ERIC stock reached $16.75 billion, with 3.07 billion shares outstanding and 3.07 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.75M shares, ERIC reached a trading volume of 12166501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERIC shares is $6.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2024, representing the official price target for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stock. On November 30, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ERIC shares from 7.80 to 5.90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERIC in the course of the last twelve months was 46.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

ERIC stock trade performance evaluation

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.06. With this latest performance, ERIC shares dropped by -3.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.82, while it was recorded at 5.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.22 for the last 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 80.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR go to 1.50%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR [ERIC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ERIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERIC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERIC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.