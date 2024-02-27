TD Cowen lifts Invesco Ltd [IVZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Ltd [NYSE: IVZ] slipped around -0.25 points on Monday, while shares priced at $15.09 at the close of the session, down -1.63%. The company report on February 23, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Invesco Canada simplifies purchase options.

– Invesco Canada today announced plans to simplify purchase options on select funds. Effective close of business March 22, 2024, purchases of Series SC units of the funds listed below will be closed to new investors:.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, IVZ reached a trading volume of 5313158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Invesco Ltd [IVZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVZ shares is $17.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Invesco Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $15.50 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2023, representing the official price target for Invesco Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $21, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on IVZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Ltd is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVZ in the course of the last twelve months was 5.94.

How has IVZ stock performed recently?

Invesco Ltd [IVZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, IVZ shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 15.43 for the last single week of trading, and 15.56 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invesco Ltd posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invesco Ltd go to 13.99%.

Insider trade positions for Invesco Ltd [IVZ]

The top three institutional holders of IVZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.