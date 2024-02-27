TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] is 14.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TAL Education Group ADR [NYSE: TAL] gained 1.62% or 0.23 points to close at $14.44 with a heavy trading volume of 7091789 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 AM that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended November 30, 2023.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The daily chart for TAL points out that the company has recorded 112.98% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.20M shares, TAL reached to a volume of 7091789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $14.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for TAL Education Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $10 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2024, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group ADR is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, TAL shares gained by 20.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 112.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.36, while it was recorded at 13.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.90 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TAL Education Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.17 and a Current Ratio set at 3.22.

TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TAL Education Group ADR posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TAL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TAL Education Group ADR [TAL]

The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.