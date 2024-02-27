ROTH Capital slashes price target on Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] – find out why.

Biosig Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: BSGM] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 10:00 AM that BioSig Announces Reduction of its Workforce.

About BioSig Technologies, Inc.BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Biosig Technologies Inc stock has also loss -22.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSGM stock has declined by -84.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.40% and lost -89.92% year-on date.

The market cap for BSGM stock reached $4.47 million, with 9.33 million shares outstanding and 7.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 112.92K shares, BSGM reached a trading volume of 6995046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSGM shares is $50.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Biosig Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biosig Technologies Inc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.92.

BSGM stock trade performance evaluation

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.82. With this latest performance, BSGM shares dropped by -78.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.87 for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4914, while it was recorded at 0.4042 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4078 for the last 200 days.

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biosig Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biosig Technologies Inc posted -1.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -15.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSGM.

Biosig Technologies Inc [BSGM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BSGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BSGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BSGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.