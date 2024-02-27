Market cap of Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] reaches 60.82M – now what?

Icecure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] gained 0.76% or 0.01 points to close at $1.33 with a heavy trading volume of 6208382 shares. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Study Using IceCure’s ProSense® Treatment Results in 100% Tumor Reduction in Early-Stage Breast Cancer.

Independent study in women deemed inoperable for breast cancer reports median tumor reduction of 100% at 6 and 12 months following cryoablation.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of the ProSense® System, a minimally-invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing as an alternative to surgical tumor removal, today announced new data from a preliminary, independent breast cancer study conducted by Principal Investigator and ProSense® user, Dr. Federica. di Naro, of Azienda Ospedaliero-Universitaria Careggi, Diagnostic Senology Unit in Florence, Italy. IceCure previously announced interim results from this study on October 5, 2023. ProSense® is approved in Italy for numerous indications, including breast cancer.

The daily chart for ICCM points out that the company has recorded 31.68% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ICCM reached to a volume of 6208382 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICCM shares is $3.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Icecure Medical Ltd is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for ICCM stock

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, ICCM shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2501, while it was recorded at 1.3140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0746 for the last 200 days.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Icecure Medical Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.41 and a Current Ratio set at 4.03.

Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Icecure Medical Ltd posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICCM.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Icecure Medical Ltd [ICCM]

The top three institutional holders of ICCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ICCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ICCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.