Market Analysts see Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gaining to $10. Time to buy?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [NYSE: HIMS] jumped around 0.73 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.25 at the close of the session, up 7.67%. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $872.0 million, up 65% year-over-year in 2023.

Net income of $1.2 million; Adjusted EBITDA profitability of $20.6 million in Q4 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, HIMS reached a trading volume of 9002479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Leerink Partners have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-27-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Imperial Capital raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2023, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while TD Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMS in the course of the last twelve months was 80.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.76.

How has HIMS stock performed recently?

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.19. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 9.65 for the last single week of trading, and 8.06 for the last 200 days.

Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hims & Hers Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.76 and a Current Ratio set at 3.03.

Earnings analysis for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hims & Hers Health Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS.

Insider trade positions for Hims & Hers Health Inc [HIMS]

The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HIMS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HIMS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.