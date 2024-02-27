Market Analysts see Confluent Inc [CFLT] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] closed the trading session at $33.24. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 4:03 PM that Confluent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced that its management will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The Citizens JMP Technology ConferenceDate: Monday, March 4, 2024Time: 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.05 percent and weekly performance of -2.12 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 47.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, CFLT reached to a volume of 3550686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Confluent Inc [CFLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $33.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.73. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 30, 2024, representing the official price target for Confluent Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on CFLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

CFLT stock trade performance evaluation

Confluent Inc [CFLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 47.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.47 for Confluent Inc [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.51, while it was recorded at 33.11 for the last single week of trading, and 28.76 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.53 and a Current Ratio set at 4.53.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Confluent Inc [CFLT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Confluent Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT.

Confluent Inc [CFLT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.