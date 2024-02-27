Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] Is Currently -0.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [NYSE: LYG] loss -0.44% or -0.01 points to close at $2.25 with a heavy trading volume of 14584318 shares.

The daily chart for LYG points out that the company has recorded 8.17% gains over the past six months.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.86M shares, LYG reached to a volume of 14584318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 2.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2023, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for LYG stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.14. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.42 for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.23, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR go to -10.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR [LYG]

The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LYG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LYG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.