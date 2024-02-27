Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] moved down -0.31: Why It’s Important

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $6.39. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 6:32 PM that Amazon.com Set to Join Dow Jones Industrial Average; Uber to Join Dow Jones Transportation Average.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, February 26:.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASD:AMZN) will replace Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASD:WBA) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Reflecting the evolving nature of the American economy, this change will increase consumer retail exposure as well as other business areas in the DJIA. The index change was prompted by DJIA constituent Walmart Inc.’s (NYSE:WMT) decision to split its stock 3:1, which will reduce Walmart’s index weight due to the price weighted construction of the index. Walmart will remain in the DJIA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.14 percent and weekly performance of -8.19 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 51.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.93M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 9498846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $6 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2024, representing the official price target for Jetblue Airways Corp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.62.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.19. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.01 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.71, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 5.98 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jetblue Airways Corp posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.