Goldman lifts Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aurora Innovation Inc [NASDAQ: AUR] gained 4.67% or 0.12 points to close at $2.69 with a heavy trading volume of 6312935 shares. The company report on February 20, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Aurora to Host Analyst & Investor Day.

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) will host an Analyst & Investor Day on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at its headquarters in Pittsburgh. The company will share details on its strategy to commercialize the Aurora Driver and scale autonomy across the trucking industry. Keynote presentations by Aurora executives are scheduled to begin at 8:45 a.m. EDT and are expected to conclude by 10:45 a.m EDT.

Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. The presentations will be webcast on Aurora’s investor relations website at ir.aurora.tech. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live presentations.

The daily chart for AUR points out that the company has recorded -3.93% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, AUR reached to a volume of 6312935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUR shares is $3.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUR stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aurora Innovation Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Aurora Innovation Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on AUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Innovation Inc is set at 0.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.78.

Trading performance analysis for AUR stock

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, AUR shares dropped by -17.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.09 for Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.39, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 2.69 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurora Innovation Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.96 and a Current Ratio set at 10.96.

Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aurora Innovation Inc posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Aurora Innovation Inc [AUR]

The top three institutional holders of AUR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.