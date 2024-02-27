Gap, Inc. [GPS] moved down -0.46: Why It’s Important

Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] closed the trading session at $19.36. The company report on February 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Gap Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results on March 7.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 financial results by press release on March 7, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Thursday, March 7, 2024, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.41 percent and weekly performance of -2.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 103.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.98 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, GPS reached to a volume of 5791522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gap, Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $18.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Gap, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-27-24. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $11 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Gap, Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on GPS stock. On October 25, 2023, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 11 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

GPS stock trade performance evaluation

Gap, Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.02. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Gap, Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 19.22 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gap, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gap, Inc. [GPS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gap, Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc. go to -3.21%.

Gap, Inc. [GPS]: Institutional Ownership

