Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] is -38.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freight Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: FRGT] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.06. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Fr8App Awarded Key Routes with Envases Universales.

Fr8App Secures Strategic Routes with Envases Universales for Logistics Services, Valued at More Than $5 Million Dollars.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 16139709 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Freight Technologies Inc stands at 18.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.33%.

The market cap for FRGT stock reached $5.03 million, with 2.44 million shares outstanding and 2.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 531.99K shares, FRGT reached a trading volume of 16139709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $90.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

How has FRGT stock performed recently?

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.82. With this latest performance, FRGT shares dropped by -28.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.41 for the last 200 days.

Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Freight Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.54 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

Insider trade positions for Freight Technologies Inc [FRGT]

