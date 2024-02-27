Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain 14.08% so far this year. What now?

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on February 21, 2024 at 5:45 PM that Enerplus Announces an 8% Increase to its Quarterly Cash Dividend for March 2024.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced that its dividend will increase 8%, to US$0.065 per share, effective with the March 15, 2024 dividend, which is payable to all shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2024. The ex-dividend date for this payment is March 1, 2024.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2024



We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.



Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.

Sponsored We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.

The US$0.065 per share dividend is equivalent to approximately CDN$0.088 per share if converted using the current US/Canadian dollar exchange rate of 1.35. The CDN dollar equivalent dividend will be based upon the US/Canadian exchange rate closer to the payment date. Payments to shareholders who are not residents of Canada will be net of any Canadian withholding taxes that may be applicable. Dividends paid by Enerplus are considered “eligible dividends” for Canadian tax purposes. For U.S. income tax purposes, Enerplus’ dividends are considered “qualified dividends”.

The one-year ERF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.52. The average equity rating for ERF stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Enerplus Corporation [ERF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $19.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ERF in the course of the last twelve months was 9.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

ERF Stock Performance Analysis:

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.23. With this latest performance, ERF shares gained by 21.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.47 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.08, while it was recorded at 17.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Enerplus Corporation Fundamentals:

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ERF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enerplus Corporation posted 0.62/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 42.26%.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ERF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ERF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.