Deutsche Bank lifts Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co [NYSE: LUV] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $34.15 price per share at the time. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 10:30 AM that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES AND OMNI HOTELS PARTNER FOR A ‘SOLARBRATION’ SWEEPSTAKES TO COMMEMORATE THE UPCOMING TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE.

Sweepstakes winners can enjoy a unique eclipse experience with air travel and hotel stays.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV), in partnership with Omni Hotels & Resorts, announce a Solarbration sweepstakes with a chance for two lucky winners and their guest to receive a total eclipse experience*. Beginning today through March 11, 2024, enthusiasts can visit www.eclipsesweepstakes.com and enter for a chance to win a prize package that includes air travel on a flight predicted to be in the direct path of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $30.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 3.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2024. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2024, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $26, while TD Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.23.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, LUV shares gained by 12.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.44 for Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.51, while it was recorded at 34.11 for the last single week of trading, and 30.00 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwest Airlines Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwest Airlines Co posted -0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co go to 22.47%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Southwest Airlines Co [LUV]

The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LUV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LUV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.