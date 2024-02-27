Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] Is Currently 12.21 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 12.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.40. The company report on February 26, 2024 at 8:45 AM that Bitfury Group Announces Approval of Distribution of Cipher Mining Inc. Shares.

Approved distribution readies Cipher for its next chapter of growth with a more diversified shareholder base.

Bitfury Group (“Bitfury” or the “Company”), a leading full-service blockchain technology company, today announced the shareholder approval of the non-dilutive distribution of approximately 126 million common shares currently held by Bitfury in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) (“Cipher”) in accordance with plans that were previously outlined.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9679105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cipher Mining Inc stands at 12.40% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.23%.

The market cap for CIFR stock reached $865.84 million, with 247.55 million shares outstanding and 71.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.25M shares, CIFR reached a trading volume of 9679105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Cipher Mining Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on CIFR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has CIFR stock performed recently?

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.05. With this latest performance, CIFR shares gained by 44.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.26 for the last single week of trading, and 3.09 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Insider trade positions for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%.