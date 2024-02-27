Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Microvast Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: MVST] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.46% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -13.09%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Microvast Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue increased 107.5% year over year to $80.1 million.

Achieved record backlog of $678.7 million, up 382.7% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, MVST stock dropped by -41.59%. The one-year Microvast Holdings Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.09. The average equity rating for MVST stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $247.76 million, with 307.63 million shares outstanding and 212.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, MVST stock reached a trading volume of 5939416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MVST shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Microvast Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Microvast Holdings Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on MVST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microvast Holdings Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

MVST Stock Performance Analysis:

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.09. With this latest performance, MVST shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0579, while it was recorded at 0.8040 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5748 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Microvast Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Microvast Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MVST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Microvast Holdings Inc posted -0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MVST.

Microvast Holdings Inc [MVST] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.