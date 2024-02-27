Blink Charging Co [BLNK] is -7.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blink Charging Co [NASDAQ: BLNK] jumped around 0.26 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.15 at the close of the session, up 9.00%. The company report on February 22, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Blink Charging to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Conference Call on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

On February 14, Blink announced via press release that it anticipates its fourth-quarter 2023 revenue to surpass $42 million and that it expects full-year 2023 revenue to surpass $140 million, exceeding its previously announced revenue target of $128 – $133 million. Blink also reaffirmed its target of achieving a positive Adjusted EBITDA run rate by December 2024. These and other highlights of Blink’s record progress will be shared in greater detail on the March 14 conference call.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.52M shares, BLNK reached a trading volume of 7825992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blink Charging Co [BLNK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLNK shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Blink Charging Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Blink Charging Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BLNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blink Charging Co is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

How has BLNK stock performed recently?

Blink Charging Co [BLNK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, BLNK shares gained by 28.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.15 for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.27 for the last 200 days.

Blink Charging Co [BLNK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Blink Charging Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.71 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

Earnings analysis for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Blink Charging Co posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLNK.

Insider trade positions for Blink Charging Co [BLNK]

