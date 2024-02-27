Altimmune Inc [ALT] Revenue clocked in at $0.28 million, up 0.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Altimmune Inc [NASDAQ: ALT] gained 23.04% or 2.12 points to close at $11.32 with a heavy trading volume of 17605276 shares. The company report on January 2, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Altimmune Announces Presentation of Pemvidutide Clinical Data at Upcoming NASH-TAG Conference on January 6, 2024.

Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced an abstract on pemvidutide in subjects with Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease1 will be presented at the NASH-TAG Conference, which will be held in Park City, UT on January 4-6, 2024. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and MASH2. Details for the presentation are as follows:.

The daily chart for ALT points out that the company has recorded 362.04% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.98M shares, ALT reached to a volume of 17605276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altimmune Inc [ALT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALT shares is $21.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALT stock is a recommendation set at 1.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Altimmune Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $20 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Altimmune Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on ALT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimmune Inc is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2172.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

Trading performance analysis for ALT stock

Altimmune Inc [ALT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.22. With this latest performance, ALT shares gained by 21.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 362.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Altimmune Inc [ALT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Altimmune Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.89 and a Current Ratio set at 12.89.

Altimmune Inc [ALT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altimmune Inc posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALT.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Altimmune Inc [ALT]

The top three institutional holders of ALT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.